Mary Cosby's Fate on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Revealed

A Salt Lake City shakeup.

After skipping The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season two reunion taping last month, E! News can exclusively reveal Mary Cosby's fate on the hit Bravo series.

A source close to production tells E!, "Mary has not been filming and production has no plans to film with her for season three. She knew her fate on the show by not showing up at the reunion."

RHOSLC is currently filming season three with all of Mary's former co-stars expected to return minus Jennie Nguyen, who was fired last month after racially insensitive 2020 Facebook posts resurfaced online.

In mid-January, Mary took to social media to explain why she skipped out on the season two reunion.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Mary told several fans during a Twitter Spaces chat. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt...I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."