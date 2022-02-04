Sharna Burgess Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green's family is getting a little bigger.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, the couple confirmed in pictures obtained by E! News. In the photos, taken in Hawaii and published on Feb. 4, Brian was seen wrapping his arms around his love while cradling her baby bump.
For the maternity shoot, the 48-year-old actor was casually clad in a salmon-colored T-shirt, floral shorts and straw hat, while Sharna, 36, bared her growing belly in a white bikini. At one point during the shoot, Brian lifted Sharna up in his arms as the dancer smiled. The two were also spotted sharing a romantic kiss by the water.
This will be the fifth child for Brian—who shares sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 9, with estranged wife Megan Fox and 19-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil—and the first for Sharna. Brian's divorce from Megan, who recently got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, is still pending finalization.
Brian and Sharna first sparked dating rumors in December 2020, when they were photographed kissing during a Hawaiian getaway. A month later, the Anger Management star confirmed that he had started seeing the ballroom dancer, calling her "super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around."
The pair went on to appear as partners on Dancing With the Stars' 30th season, placing in the 13th spot. In September, Brian told E! News that he and Sharna initially had reservations about him joining the dance competition, but they eventually agreed that it was "a chance to do something that entertains a lot of people that watch it."
Their baby news comes three months the duo celebrated their first anniversary. In a loving tribute, Brian wrote on his Instagram, "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before," adding the hashtag, "#damnimlucky."
Meanwhile, Sharna said in an Instagram post of her own that her "whole world changed" since meeting Brian. She added, "You're everything I've ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn't even have dreamed of."
And now, they're ready for the next chapter of their romance! Take a look at their maternity shoot below.