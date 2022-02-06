There Are Bad Dates and Then There's The Tinder Swindler: Anatomy of a Romance Nightmare

According to Simon, he was in the middle of getting a $70 million deal done, but his family's business—the diamond industry—was notoriously dangerous and s--t could get real. (He had already told her that the scars on his back were from being attacked while falsely imprisoned in South Africa after a deal gone wrong.)

But Simon was laying the foundation for the moment a few months later when he would message her a terrifying video of his bodyguard being attacked and claim to be in terrible danger. A predicament that he needed money to get out of but he was afraid to use his own credit cards, for fear his enemies could track him down, but if Cecilie could just overnight him her Amex... and if she could just front him a little cash...

Ultimately Cecilie ended up in a $250,000 hole. And the $500,000 check sent by her so-called boyfriend, who was born Shimon Hayut and was not the son of Lev "King of Diamonds" Leviev—and who was reportedly living off the largesse of other women he'd duped—did not go through.

When she called American Express to get to the bottom of what was going on, authorities reached out and asked if she had a picture of her boyfriend.

"They looked at each other and they say, 'That's the guy,'" she recalls in the film.