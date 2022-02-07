This Big Mouth Spin-Off Series Sneak Peek Is NSFW

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

BRB, emailing HR about this NSFW sneak peek.

The Big Mouth spin–off series Human Resources is heading to our small screens on March 18. And now in an E! News exclusive clip, we get a first look at what's to come when the adult animation drops on Netflix.

The series "pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures—Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more—that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years," according to the show description.

Human Resources features a star–studded cast including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis, who will be reprising their Big Mouth roles, along with newcomers Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Brandon Kyle Goodman and Keke Palmer.

"Welcome to Human Resources," Connie the Hormone Monstress (Rudolph) says in the clip. "As a new employee of the most prestigious organization in human relations, you are about to embark on an amazing adventure."

Well, she is not wrong because this preview is certainly a trip!