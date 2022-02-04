The MixtapE! Presents Nicki Minaj, Rosalía and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
Did you miss her, Barbz?
After much anticipation, Nicki Minaj finally gave fans a preview into her upcoming album with the release of "Do We Have a Problem."
Featuring Lil Baby, the track hints that there's a whole lot more to come from the hip-hop artist. And if you ask Nicki, the wait will be worth it. "I never like to over saturate or overdo myself in the culture and the industry. Period," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily. "I just believe in, let people miss you. You know what I'm saying?"
Ultimately, Nicki isn't the only artist making a big return this month. See more new music from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rosalía and more in our weekend playlist below.
Rosalía—"Saoko"
After the Grammy winner announced her sought-after album, Motomami, will be released globally on March 18, Rosalía shared a new track called "Saoko." The song is a shining example of the spirit of the album—grit and grace, strength and vulnerability, fierce femininity and an unapologetic, brave attitude.
Red Hot Chili Peppers—"Black Summer"
Who's ready to rock? In their first recording with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled their new single from their 12th studio album out on April 1. "Our only goal is to get lost in the music," the band said in a statement. "We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could."
Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Baby—"Do We Have a Problem?"
The Barbz have no problem with this new track! After much suspense, Nicki is back with a new collaboration, which is expected to serve as the lead single for her unnamed fifth album. The song is the perfect hint that there's a whole lot more to come.
Cole Swindell—"I'm Gonna Let Her"
The country singer confirmed his fourth studio album will be available on April 8. To celebrate, Cole released a new romantic track that will surely get hearts melting. "I am so proud of this album and excited for everyone to hear what we have been working on," Cole said in a statement. "I've always had a ‘best song wins' attitude when recording an album and I hope every song we recorded for Stereotype makes you feel something. I can't wait for the Down to the Bar Tour to start and play some of these songs for the fans."
Tate McRae—She's All I Wanna Be"
Before kicking off her 2022 North American tour with special guest Mimi Webb, the pop star is treating fans to another new song. The alternative-pop track showcases Tate's sharp songwriting skills and pairs her for the first time with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin.
keshi—"Touch"
The multi-talented artist has released a romantic and pop-leaning single that puts an emphasis on his songwriting ability. It's also the latest taste of what to expect on his forthcoming debut album Gabriel. "Tell me that you're taking it slow," he sings. "But you're pulling me close." Happy early Valentine's Day to us!
JAMIE—"Pity Party"
For her all-English single, the South Korean singer-songwriter delivered what could be her most personal and expressive work to date. "I'm feeling sad," she sings. "I'm spiral falling all the way down, the only way is up UP!"
YG feat. J Cole and Moneybagg Yo—"Scared Money"
In the first preview of his upcoming sixth studio album Pray for Me, YG teams up with his close friends reinforcing the famous "scared money don't make no money" proverb heard throughout hip hop history. The trio also collaborated on a brand-new music video together.
Johnny Dailey—"Trouble"
After making Billboard's Ones to Watch list, many eyes are on the rising country singer as he prepares for the release of his debut EP, Dillashaw, in early March. "Trouble" tells a familiar story of young love, fate and growing up in a small town. Based on first listen, you'll want to remember his name.
