Does Brie Bella’s Husband Daniel Bryan Get Jealous of Her Dirty Dancing? She Says...

Watch : Brie Bella Reveals How Bryan Feels About Her "Dirty Dancing"

Brie Bella is getting hot and heavy—just not with her husband.

The Total Bellas star is currently competing on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing, which pits pairs of celebrities against each other as they recreate scenes from the cult-classic film and fight to be crowned the winning "Baby" and "Johnny."

Brie killed the first week's routine, which she admittedly "loved" as she said during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Feb. 4.

"I was really nervous 'cause I didn't know how I would look but I feel like Antonio Gates and I really brought it," she added.

Brie's husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) was also "a little nervous" when she initially told him she was joining the show.

"He was, like, 'Okay, dirty dancing? Like, what does that mean?'" the former WWE star explained. "But, you know, like everyone, you know the movie and you know the beautiful story in the movie, and I think that's what made him comfortable."