Growing Up Hip Hop's Egypt Criss Marries Samuel Wright in Las Vegas

Egypt Criss is waking up in Las Vegas as a married woman.
E! News can exclusively confirm that the Growing Up Hip Hop star married rapper Samuel Wright (also known as Sam Mattick) on Monday, Jan. 31 during an intimate wedding ceremony at The Little Vegas Chapel.
Pictures obtained by E! News show Egypt celebrating the special day with her family including Anthony "Treach" Criss, Sandra "Pepa" Denton, Cicely Criss and Layzie Bone. In true reality TV fashion, however, the photos only tell part of the story of what went down during the ceremony. Fortunately for fans, the wedding will be featured in an upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.
"Sam and I couldn't be happier," Egypt told E! News after the ceremony. "In the words of Pedro Calderon de la Barca…When love is not madness, it is not love."
Back in June 2019, Samuel proposed to Egypt during his concert at Los Angeles' Whiskey a Go Go venue.
And while the couple was initially scheduled to say "I do" in 2020, Egypt decided to slow things down and postpone the big day even before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
"I'm actually glad my instincts told me about this before this broke out because we were going to have our wedding in December of 2020," Egypt told Hollywood Life. "But I was like hmm, that's Christmas time, I really just want the focus all on me. This is Jesus' birthday. This is a time of celebration and family. I'm like, no, I needed someplace different."
Although the couple has experienced some dramatic moments in their relationship—including some hesitation from Egypt's parents—this famous family appears to be in a good space.
"Our love will always conquer all @Sammattick," Egypt previously wrote on Instagram. "#TrueLove #BestFriend #OtherHalf #Fiance."
