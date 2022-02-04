See Andy Cohen's Adorable Son Ben Steal the Show at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Watch : Andy Cohen Reveals How He Weeds Out the WRONG Guy

A family affair.

Andy Cohen was honored today, Feb. 4, with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but it was the Bravo star's son Benjamin who stole the show with his cuteness.

The daddy-son duo melted hearts while posing for pics together after the unveiling of the Watch What Happens Live host's star.

Cohen looked dapper in a blue suit and black tie while his adorable mini-me sported a plaid button-down shirt, puffer vest and tan pants. Andy and Ben flashed giant smiles while celebrating alongside family and friends.

And it wasn't just a big day for Cohen. Ben is celebrating his third birthday today as well, which Andy made sure to call out in his acceptance speech.

Celebs at the event included Cohen's BFFs John Mayer and Jerry O'Connell and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna. Andy's parents and sister were also in the audience.

Mayer spoke during the ceremony calling Andy "the world's friend," adding, "He's also my friend, my dear friend, and there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on...He's got the charm of Karen Huger, the depth of Kandi Burruss and he can party like Vicki Gunvalson in Mexico."