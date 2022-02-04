Aspiring Olympian Brittany George Found Dead at 24 After Going Missing

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Australian skier Brittany George.



The aspiring Olympian and Australian aerial skier, who was 24 years old at the time of her passing, was found dead in a Brisbane neighborhood located in Queensland, Australia on Jan. 27, per the Courier Mail. The last sighting of George was reported to have been in the same area on Jan. 21. Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.



George—who was part of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia from 2017 to 2020—competed at a number of major international competitions, in the hopes of earning a spot at the Winter Olympics. However, the athlete suffered a career-ending back injury, which forced her into early retirement. In October, she opened up about the impact the injury had on her life.

"It has literally been my whole life, I've been ‘the athlete' from when I was 2 until when I was 20 or 21," she said during an episode of the Couching the Mind podcast. "I did not have an identity. I was labeled ‘the athlete' from a very young age and just rode with it."