Aspiring Olympian Brittany George Found Dead at 24 After Going Missing

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Australian skier Brittany George.
The aspiring Olympian and Australian aerial skier, who was 24 years old at the time of her passing, was found dead in a Brisbane neighborhood located in Queensland, Australia on Jan. 27, per the Courier Mail. The last sighting of George was reported to have been in the same area on Jan. 21. Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
George—who was part of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia from 2017 to 2020—competed at a number of major international competitions, in the hopes of earning a spot at the Winter Olympics. However, the athlete suffered a career-ending back injury, which forced her into early retirement. In October, she opened up about the impact the injury had on her life.
"It has literally been my whole life, I've been ‘the athlete' from when I was 2 until when I was 20 or 21," she said during an episode of the Couching the Mind podcast. "I did not have an identity. I was labeled ‘the athlete' from a very young age and just rode with it."
She added, "I put everything in. My injuries [and] my schoolwork went second-hand, everything went second-hand to sport…It was absolutely all or nothing."
George also spoke about the tough transition away from sports. "You're an athlete but who am I? Who am I as a person? Who is Brittany?" she said. "I don't know that…I struggle every day to know who that is."
Following the news of her passing, George's family set up a GoFundMe page, for which profits "will go directly towards funeral costs and arrangements to celebrate Brittany's life." Per the description, the remaining funds will also be donated to Lifeline, a non-profit organization that provides 24/7 crisis support.
"On Thursday, 27th of January 2022, our world stopped as we heard the devastating news that our beloved Brittany had passed away," a statement on the GoFundMe page reads. "Anyone who knew Brittany, knew that she was determined and courageous, whilst also caring and kind. This was exemplified by her esteemed attributes as a former professional Elite Gymnast, and former Olympic Freestyle Aerial Skier with the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia."
"Traveling the world to do this, she met and impacted so many people's lives in such a positive way that I am sure would last a lifetime," it continued. "Always willing to support anyone who needed a hand with such selfless commitment, it was an honor to be called her family or friend."
George's father Constantine Gus told the Courier Mail that his daughter was the "most amazing, beautiful person from the very moment she was born."
"She had the athletic prowess to adopt anything she tried and excel with it," he added. "But had that extra driven mentality to perfect her craft, which not many people will ever have."
Of his daughter's memory, Gus continued, "Her eyes were full of wonder, knowledge, understanding beyond her years and her pure soul was just flowing with love and compassion for everyone."