Nicki Minaj's Adele Impression Will Have You Saying "Oh My God"

Crank up the super bass, because you absolutely need to hear Nicki Minaj's hilarious impression of Adele.

When the "Bang Bang" rapper visited The Late Late Show on Thursday, Feb. 3, host James Corden played a segment from Adele's 2016 carpool karaoke performance that saw the "Easy On Me" singer fiercely rapping along to Nicki's hit "Monster."

After the clip, Nicki bowed down in gratitude and only had positive things to say about Adele's performance. "First of all, it's Adele. Second of all, it's ‘Monster,'" she said. "That made my day, my year. I probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing."

However, when the tables were turned and she was asked to impersonate Adele, Nicki's eyes widened and she initially appeared worried. Then, centering herself, the rapper effortlessly mimicked the "When We Were Young" singer's iconic Cockney accent and gave a tutorial all at the same time.