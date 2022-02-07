See All the Summer House Stars Make Out During a Game of Spin the Bottle

Watch : "Winter House" Paige DeSorbo Talks Holidays With Craig Conover

Partying like it's 1995.

This are getting wild in this exclusive sneak peek from tonight's new episode of Summer House, airing Monday, Feb. 7. It's Amanda Batula's 30th birthday and the gang is celebrating with a '90s-themed bash.

"Guys, we're playing spin the bottle," Paige DeSorbo announces in the first look.

Right off the bat, hookup buddies Paige and Andrea Denver are sharing a passionate kiss, then Paige and Amanda are locking lips as all the roommates cheer them on.

Lindsay Hubbard pounces on Ciara Miller and straddles her while planting a passionate kiss on her mouth and everyone laughs.

"Someone gets these girls a cigarette," Alex Wach quips.

Next it's Alex's turn and he says, "I'm one hundred percent landing on Andrea right now," but the bottle ultimately lands on Ciara.

Instead of exchanging a quick peck, Alex and Ciara have a full-on make-out sesh that lasts a good six seconds.