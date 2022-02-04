Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West After He Claims North Is On TikTok Against His Will

Since launching the joint TikTok in November, North has shared video of her braces and her handbag collection, as well as clips of her with her family, including sister Chicago West, 4. In December, North sparked concern from cousin Mason Disick, 11, when she livestreamed a tour of Kim's home without permission, prompting him to text her mom about it. "She felt bad, and I don't think she will do it again," Kim told Mason, "but it could be good if you talk to her about it."

This isn't the first time Ye's criticized North's use of social media. He admitted in a January interview that, "My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

During the interview, he also offered private details about co-parenting with Kim, claiming security once barred him from entering Kim's home after he picked the kids up from school. A source close to the situation told E! News at the time, "Kim has set boundaries. It's her house. Kanye can't just come over unannounced and that's what happened. He did come over and security didn't let him in. It's up to him to see the kids, and he is always allowed to see the kids. He can see them when he wants."

Alas, he continues to publicly slam Kim. Just last month, he took to Instagram to allege he wasn't invited to Chicago and Stormi Webster's joint birthday party. (However, hours later, he arrived at the bash.)

"Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now," a source told E! News at the time, noting that the SKIMS founder "is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it."