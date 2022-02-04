These Buy 1, Get 1 Free Peter Thomas Roth Skincare Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Peter Thomas Roth has been one of my favorite skincare brands for years, from the under eye patches, to the peel off masks, these Peter Thomas Roth products have always come through for me. I think they're worth every penny, which is why I was so excited to come across their buy one, get one free sale in honor of Valentine's Day.
Unfortunately, the offer doesn't apply to every single product, but they did include some heavy hitters in the line up. Here's how it works: if you buy something from this list, you will get another item (from the list) for free if it's of equal or lesser value. Basically, if you're buying two things from the list, the cheaper one is free. Depending on what you buy, you could get major savings with this one.
What's worth buying? Let's go through the standout items from the sale.
Peter Thomas Roth Peter’s Picks For The Girl 4-Piece Kit
Peter Thomas Roth always the best value sets. I always get them for my mom (and myself) as gifts. This 4-piece set has a $108 value, but you can get it for just $38. It has the Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, Firmx Peeling Gel, Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask, and the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. This is basically a whole skincare routine in one box.
The cleansing gel is great to take off the day's makeup and exfoliate the skin. The peeling gel promises to deliver a smooth, fresh complexion in addition to unclogging your pores. The mud mask is one of my absolute favorites, for years. Add this into your weekly routine to detoxy and decongest your pores. Everything from the Water Drench collection is just so incredibly hydrating. Peter Thomas Roth claims that the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer provides 72 hours of hydration to your skin.
A Peter Thomas Roth shopper said, "Loved this set.. got it for the full size FirmX peeling gel which is phenomenal. All the other products were such a bonus. Peter Thomas Roth is my favorite skincare for sure. Also the water drench cloud cream is ultra soft."
Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask- Travel Size
This mud mask has been one of my favorites since high school. I have been buying it for years and I have gifted it to my dad as well. The full-size version isn't a part of the buy one, get one sale, but this travel-size bottle is.
This is great mask for congested skin to draw out dirt and grime without drying out your face. Every time I use it, my skin looks more clear and it feels soft. It doesn't have a scent. It's not irritating. It really is a great go-to mask to keep in your bathroom cabinet.
Another shopper shared, "I have re-purchased this item multiple times, and I just keep coming back for more! It leaves my skin looking brightened, my pores feeling cleansed, and it feels amazing on my face. I suffer from black heads, enlarged pores, and acne scars, but since I started using PTR Irish Moor Mud face mask 2-3x per week, I have seen dramatic improvements in all of these areas. I highly recommend this mask and have gotten several of my friends hooked on it as well!"
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
This gold mask is another personal favorite. I bought this years ago just because I loved the idea of using something gold on my skin (which I know isn't the best reason to buy something). Nevertheless, I continued to buy it because it calms my skin when it's irritated and gives me a luminous glow. Whether I'm stressing, it shows up in my skin. This mask is always an effective pick-me-up. Every time I use it, my skin is glowing and it feels super soft.
Another shopper said, "I bought his 24k gold mask and I love the results!!! The mask leaves my face silky and smooth. This is the best mask I have ever purchased. I highly recommended this mask it is worth your money."
A different customer declared, "My FAVORITE mask!!! Great for dry and sensitive skin. If you're looking for hydration and glowing skin ...this is the one for you!!"
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads- 60 Count
These pads are said to exfoliate the skin to reveal a clear, youthful glow. The brand recommends that people with dry skin start out using them 1-2 times a week, eventually building up to 4-5 times, depending on your skin's tolerance. If your skin is on the oily side, start with daily use and see how your skin responds.
"I definitely love what it does for my skin. I have tried several different types of acids from other brands and this is by far the best. It leaves my skin feeling soft as butter and it doesn't irritate the skin on my neck which can be sensitive to skincare products. Make sure to follow instructions. Even a quick 60 second treatment is effective for me," a PTR shopper wrote.
Another claimed, "Plastic Surgeon couldn't believe my age!!" That same shopper revealed, "I am constantly getting compliments on my skin! When people find out how old I am they don't believe me!! I am 45, and people think early to mid-thirties at best... I'll take it for sure!!! Especially, considering the hyper pigmentation was so bad on my face at one point, I was embarrassed to go anywhere."
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer- Travel
If your skin feels dry, I highly recommend anything from the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench product line-up. The brand claims that this moisturizer locks in hydration for 72 hours. Plus, it has SPF 45, which is always a plus. The formula doesn't feel greasy and it layers well under makeup.
"Super lightweight sunscreen, blends easily and no cast or pilling," a shopper said. Another customer wrote, "Not greasy and absorbs quick. Leaves my skin feeling fresh. I have noticed some lightening of my sun spots. I am using another product and together they work great!"
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Turbo Line Smoothing Toning Lotion
This 24K Gold toner has 18 Neuropeptides and Peptides. In addition to removing surface impurities, it helps decrease the appearance of lines and wrinkles, per Peter Thomas Roth.
This toner has a devoted with one shopper calling it a "magic toner," elaborating, "Absolute awesome product, I have been using it for a little over a year now. After I wash my face, this is the first product I apply. I just put the toner on my hands and apply it with my fingers. Once dry, I apply my other skincare products in my routine. I use it day and night, it does wonders!! My skin looks firm, smooth, dewy and glowing because of it. I have no fine lines or wrinkles, and I have to give plenty of credit to this product. I am turning 40 this year and my complexion looks great, or so I've been told!!!"
Another person shared, "I tried this several years ago and love it! The only problem is it's hard to find. Stores, even online, seem to run out frequently. I ran out and couldn't find it for a month. When I found it again and used it only a week, I could tell such a difference. I have normal to dry skin, am 67." Then this might be the best time to stock up, especially with a buy one, get one free deal happening.
Peter Thomas Roth Oilless Oil 100% Purified Squalane
I am so into the results I get from using a facial oil on my skin, but I don't love that heavy feeling of wearing that oil on my face (which is why I normally go for the oils right before bed). The Peter Thomas Roth Oilless Oil gives those same results of a facial oil, but without that "oily" feeling. Instead, its formula is lightweight and clear.
A fan of the product shared, "I have dry acne prone mature skin. This makes my skin so soft and ready for make up in the am. I use at night as well. My face feels soft and supple and caused no breakouts. Just get it."
Another shopper said, "Best Non-Greasy Oil Ever! This is an INCREDIBLE product! I have combination skin and this hydrates without leaving me greasy. I put it on immediately after washing my face, do my hair, then use my fave gel moisturizer mixed with liquid foundation. Please don't ever discontinue this product!!"
Peter Thomas Roth Skin To Die For Mattifying Primer
Peter Thomas Roth says that this primer blurs and reduces the appearance of pores and fine lines.
A loyal shopper said, "This stuff is amazing! Never stop producing this exactly the way it is!! I have been using it for about 4 years now, usually by itself because I don't wear makeup often. I'm 51 and am constantly being told I look like I'm in mid 30's at best.... They don't believe me!"
Another shopper shared, "I applied this at 8 o'clock this morning and we have been preparing for the hurricane about to hit us here on the Gulf Coast all day. After sweating and getting caught in the rain a few times my face is still flawless. This product goes on so smooth and so soft. You can just about watch it erase your imperfections. I love this miracle in a tube and look forward to wearing it for a long, long time."
Peter Thomas Roth Power K Eye Rescue
The brand says that this cream can be used to decrease the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles in the eye area.
A Peter Thomas Roth shopper said, "Finally, help for dark circles! I tend to be skeptical about the claims of beauty products, so I wasn't paying close attention to any effect of using Power K Eye Rescue. Then I caught a glance of myself in the mirror...and I thought "that stuff does work." Dark circles were definitely diminished!"
Another wrote, "I've tried several different products and with this product, I noticed results immediately. After one use there was a dramatic difference. I recommend this to anyone. I am obsessed."
