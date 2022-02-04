Lacey Chabert Details "Incredibly Hard" Journey After Sister's Death in Gut-Wrenching Post

Watch : "Mean Girls" Star Lacey Chabert Opens Up About Family Tragedy

Two months after her sister's death, Lacey Chabert is far from hanging up her grief.

"I can't believe it's been over two months since I've been able to hear my sister's voice," the Mean Girls actress marveled of Wendy in a recent Instagram post. "I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can't."

The mourning process has been every bit as difficult as she predicted in November when she shared how the hearts of everyone in her family "are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again." While she noted some days are OK, on others it's hard to even catch her breath. "I keep calling grief a journey, because that's what it's been for me," she continued. "It's been incredibly hard."

Naturally, she shared, "I miss Wendy with every ounce of my being. I desperately wish I could hug her once more or hear her voice."