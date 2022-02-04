All the Standout Uniforms from the 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

During the opening ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the teams seemed to be competing for a best dressed medal. And we have all of the amazing pictures to prove it.

Can we hand out gold medals for fashion?

Because on Feb. 4, the 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicked things off during the Opening Ceremony with a jaw-dropping display of style as the world's participating teams entered the National Stadium in Beijing, China. The Parade of Nations included teams hailing from Eritrea all the way to the U.S.A.
 
As for the stylish uniforms sported by the U.S.A. this year, Ralph Lauren unveiled the designs in late January. The sportswear-chic looks included an anorak, a mid-layer jacket, pant, gloves and boot, which were all made with recycled polyester fiber made from post-consumer plastic bottles. 
 
"Ralph Lauren has defined American style for over five decades," Sarah Hirshland, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, said. "And we're thrilled that Team USA will once again wear this cutting-edge, sustainable and iconic apparel at the Olympic and Paralympic Games."
 
However, those aren't the only uniforms that have our hearts doing backflips.

For a look at all of the standout uniforms from this year's Opening Ceremony, scroll on down:
 

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images
Team Austria
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images
Team East Timor
Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Team Nigeria
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team Iran
David Ramos/Getty Images
Team Canada
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Team Finland
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Team Netherlands
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team Bulgaria
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Team Switzerland
Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images
Team Czech Republic
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Team Australia
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team USA
Petr David Josek/AP/Shutterstock
Team Colombia
MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
Team South Korea
MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
Team Haiti
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team Italy
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Team People's Republic of China
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee)

