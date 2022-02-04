Shaun White’s Behind-The Scenes Pics from the Olympics Will Make You Feel Like You’re Really There

Snowboarder Shaun White is truly living his best life at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and even better, he's documenting it all. Take a look at all of his behind-the-scenes pics!

Nobody is having more fun at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics than Shaun White

The three-time Olympic gold medal winner is competing in his fifth Games, and by the looks of it, he's soaking up every minute of what may be his last run. And lucky for us, he's documenting it all.

As the Opening Ceremony kicked off on Friday, Feb. 4, Shaun gave his 1.7 million followers a glimpse into the Olympic Village, sharing selfies and giving a room tour, which included everything from his two humidifiers to photos of him and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev

In what may be the most exciting behind-the-scenes look, Shaun even went live on Instagram as Team USA made their way into the Bird's Nest. With another camera in tow, he panned around Beijing's National Stadium before signing off and throwing up a peace sign.

His parting message? "See you on competition day!"

photos
2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Until then, take a look at all of Shaun's behind-the-scenes photos at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Instagram
En Route

We have Shaun White to thank for giving us an inside look at everything from Team USA's transportation to the dining hall food. 

Instagram
Keeping Warm

It's not a regular selfie, it's an Olympic selfie.

Instagram
Ready to Go

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics may be Shaun White's fifth Games, but that doesn't make getting ready for the Opening Ceremony any less exciting.

Instagram
A Quick Fan Pic

Shaun stopped to pose for a selfie with a fan mid-video. A true man of the people!

Instagram
All Aboard

"Oooh, this is nice!" Shaun said upon boarding the train.

Instagram
Views for Days

The Olympians were treated to quite the scenic view en route to the Opening Ceremony.

Instagram
Take Two

Good morning, Beijing!

Instagram
Snowboarders Unite

Shaun posed with his fellow fifth-timer Lindsey Jacobellis ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Instagram
Snowboarder Selfie

Shaun and Italian snowboarder Louie Vito.

Instagram
Heading In

Team USA arrived to the Opening Ceremony in style.

Instagram
The Gang's All Here

Shaun and his fellow snowboarders joined the rest of Team USA to eat some grub before making their grand entrance.

Instagram
Mystery Meat

A "meat bag," as Shaun put it, was on the menu for some.

Instagram
Hello Neighbor

Shaun and Canadian hockey pro Jason Demers.

Instagram
Let the Games Begin

Shaun went live on Instagram as Team USA entered the Opening Ceremony, capturing the incredible scene inside Beijing National Stadium.

Instagram
Setting the Scene

Now you know what it's like to walk into an Olympic Opening Ceremony!

Instagram
Peace Out

Shaun signed off his live with an exciting message: "See you on competition day!"

Watch the 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony tonight, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

