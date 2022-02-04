Vladimir Putin Is Caught Sleeping at the 2022 Winter Olympics and Of Course the Internet's Got Jokes

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics: Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Talk Fashion & Celebs

Seems that Vladimir Putin found the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics to be a total snoozefest.

Because as the Parade of Nations filtered into Beijing's National Stadium, the Russian president was caught falling asleep. The cameras panned over to Putin, showing the politician with his hands in his lap and his eyes shut.

Naturally, social media rose to the occasion. "lmao putin sleeping like a dad in a recliner at the fking olympic opening ceremonies," one Twitter user quipped, while another joked, "Watching the Olympics opening. NBC shows Putin who appeared to be sleeping and then woke up with that start we all do. 'Me? Sleeping? No! I was resting my eyes!'"

Others noted that the president chose to get some shuteye just as political opponent Ukraine appeared. Someone joked that Putin was jealous, writing, "Vlad Putin livid that the Ukrainian Olympic team has the best outfits."