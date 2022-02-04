Allow Chicago West and True Thompson's Sweet Run In Melt Your Heart

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

Family reunion, aisle one!



While out running errands on Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West bumped into someone very unexpected: Khloe Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. And of course, upon seeing each other—in Target of all places!—the two did what any little cousins would do in that fated moment: celebrate with a huge hug and proceed to jump around in circles.



Any fan keeping up with the next generation of the Kardashian-Jenner family will know that these two are practically inseparable. In fact, the latest run-in comes just weeks after True celebrated Chicago and fellow cousin Stormi Webster (mom is Kylie Jenner, of course) at their joint 4th birthday party. For the big occasion, both girls enjoyed an LOL-surprise themed birthday bash, complete with life-size characters, plenty of makeup stations for the attendees and Barbie-themed treats. And as if that wasn't enough, guests also enjoyed tons of ball-pit fun and inflatable slides equipped for even adults to partake in the fun.