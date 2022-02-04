Go Inside Julia Fox's Over-the-Top Birthday Party, Where Kanye "Ye" West Gave Birkin Bags to Guests

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Celebrates Julia Fox's Birthday With MAJOR PDA

Julia Fox is living the good life.

The Uncut Gem actress was showered with gifts when she rang in her 32nd birthday with Kanye "Ye" West on Feb. 2. The couple and a few pals celebrated the occasion with a dinner at New York City hotspot Lucien before moving next door for an after-party, where Ye "not only gave Julia a Birkin, about three of their friends got their own too," a source tells E! News.

"They were all really excited but the friends seemed really happy and surprised," the insider shared, adding that Ye "is definitely trying to impress her and win over her friends."

Guest spotted in attendance included model Paloma Elesser, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Julia's Forbidden Fruits podcast co-host Niki Takesh and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, who took to Instagram to share some shots from the Birkins-filled bash.

Another source close to Ye tells E! News that the 44-year-old rapper "helped organize" Julia's party because he "wanted it to be special for her."