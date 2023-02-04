Sexy, Adorable & Under $50 Date Night Dresses on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
So, you've got a date night booked in your busy schedule? Along with the butterflies or first date jitters you might be feeling, you're probably also stressing out about what to wear. You want to look and feel sexy and confident in an outfit that will not break the bank. If this sounds like you, you're at the right place. We've rounded up some adorable and super flattering Amazon dresses. The best part? All of our picks are under $50.
Whether you're looking for a fitted corset mini dress or a maxi bodycon dress that you can easily dress up or down, our roundup has the cutest affordable dresses on Amazon. Scroll below and get to dress shopping!
VIUTIL Women's Maxi Bodycon Dress
This maxi bodycon dress will have you feeling confident and looking amazing. It's a simple dress, but the fitted silhouette gives it a wow factor, which you can add to by accessorizing with heels and jewelry. One reviewer shares, "This dress is so cute!! Fits my curves beautifully. For reference I am 5'3 120lbs I got xs and it hugs in all the right places. I'm getting more colors."
Sexy Off Shoulder Mesh Bodycon Corset Tube Dress
This bodycon corset tube dress is totally stunning. It's currently on sale for $39, which is such a steal for a cute and dressy ensemble like this! One Amazon review raves, "I choose the perfect size. It fit me nicely tight and the dress is just so beautifully flattering. Perfect for dinner or a night out."
LYANER Women's Sexy One Shoulder Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Short Dress
We'll take this one shoulder ruched sleeveless bodycon dress in every color, please. The ultra-flattering silhouette is available in so. many. colors. We're talking 28 different adorable shades. One review raves, "This dress fits well, color is as shown. It's stretchy and flattering. The material is nice, has a bit of shimmer to it, not too much, just enough to jazz it up for a night out. I usually wear a large in dresses, got a large in this and it fits with wiggle room due to material."
WDIRARA Women's Polka Dots Mesh Square Neck Bishop Sleeve Chiffon Dress
This square neck chiffon dress is perfect for any kind of party or date night. You can dress it up with strappy heels and your favorite jewelry. One reviewer shares, "Got it really last minute for a girls night and loved it so much!!!"
Mokoru Basic Sexy Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress
This long sleeve dress from Mokoru is sexy, sleek and timeless. Although it's not as flashy as other options on here, it's definitely got that wow factor.
WDIRARA Women's Polka Dots Sweetheart Neck Sheer Flounce Sleeve Bodycon Dress
This fitted dress with sheer sleeves is so pretty, and such an upgrade from your standard black dress. One Amazon review shares, "Very beautiful, sexy and comfortable dress! Got so many compliments I'm ready to buy another one of the ones available! I felt beautiful and confident! Just buy it!"
Prettygarden Long Sleeve Belted Dress
According to one reviewer, "this dress is everything." It's the type of dress you can wear to work and a night out. We love how the belt allows you to highlight your curves without being too tight. Sizes for this range from S to XL.
Uguest Mini Swing Party Dress with Belt
If you're looking for cute dresses with prints that stand out, check out Uguest's selection of dresses in this style. You can choose between florals, animal prints, polka dots and more.
Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Cocktail Dress
We're always here for a cute voluminous sleeves, and this tie waist cocktail dress from Prettygarden just hits all the marks for us. It comes in multiple colors including apricot, black, and coral pink, and is made from lightweight, breathable material. It's also an Amazon best-seller with over 14,000 five-star reviews.
Cosonsen Ruffle Mini Swing Dress
We love how much movement this dress has. It's pretty and features a fun flirty hem, a tie waist and a back zip closure. It comes in 17 colors and patterns, you'll have trouble deciding which one you'll want to get. As one reviewer said, it's the type of dress that will give you an instant confidence boost.
Berydress Classic 3/4 Sleeve Wrap Dress
This classic wrap dress is an Amazon best-seller with over 14,000 five-star reviews and shoppers just can't get enough. As one reviewer wrote, "This wrap dress is everything you want and more. The fit accentuates my curves while being professional enough for work. The fabric is thick, has stretch and it's super comfortable on. I love it and will definitely purchase in more colors." You have 22 colors to choose from and it comes in sizes S to XL.
Merokeety Lace Floral Cocktail Dress
Get ready for all the compliments you're bound to receive in this pretty lace cocktail dress from Merokeety. It's an Amazon shopper favorite with over 18,000 perfect reviews and many raved over how well it fits on various body types. As one shopper wrote, "I got SOOOOOO many compliments on this dress. Everyone was so shocked I had gotten it for so cheap off Amazon just two days prior. Also, the color was amazing! My boyfriend was obsessed with it and decided he needed to take me to a nice dinner soon so I can wear it again."
Mansy Batwing Wrap Knit Sweater Dress
This gorgeous sweater dress looks much more expensive than it is. It features batwing sleeves, a tie waist and a front and back v-neck. It's classy, comfy and perfect for a hot date night out.
