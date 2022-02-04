Sexy, Adorable & Affordable Date Night Dresses on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Got a date coming up but don't want to wear the same old thing? Don't worry, we've got you. Amazon, one of our go-to places for affordable fashion finds, has a wide variety of sexy and adorable date night dresses that you'll want in your closet ASAP. Best part is, they're all under $50. With Valentine's Day a little over a week away, there's no better time to shop!
Whether you're planning for a night out at your favorite restaurant or doing something more casual, you're bound to find something cute that fits your needs. And if you're looking for a little something sexy to wear after, Amazon also has some wallet-friendly lingerie sets that look and feel luxe.
From flirty and fun pieces to figure-hugging options that are guaranteed to wow, we've rounded up some of our favorite best-selling date night dresses from Amazon. Check those out below.
Shein Mesh Contrast Bishop Sleeve Pencil Dress
The flirty mesh bishop sleeves of this classy figure-hugging dress make this extra sweet. There are a wide variety of colors to choose from and sizes range from XS to XXL. According to one Amazon reviewer, this dress is a showstopper that got "soooooooo many compliments!"
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder High Low Cocktail Dress
This cute cocktail dress comes highly recommended by numerous Amazon shoppers. In fact, it has over 17,200 five-star reviews and one shopper wrote it's an "amazing find worth every penny." It's stretchy, thick, and super flattering. It comes in multiple colors including black, bright pink, royal blue and yellow.
Prettygarden Long Sleeve Belted Dress
According to one reviewer, "this dress is everything." It's the type of dress you can wear to work and a night out. We love how the belt allows you to highlight your curves without being too tight. Sizes for this range from S to XL.
Mokoru Basic Sexy Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress
This long sleeve dress from Mokoru is sexy, sleek and timeless. Although it's not as flashy as other options on here, it's definitely got that wow factor.
Uguest Mini Swing Party Dress with Belt
If you're looking for cute dresses with prints that stand out, check out Uguest's selection of dresses in this style. You can choose between florals, animal prints, polka dots and more.
Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Cocktail Dress
We're always here for a cute voluminous sleeves, and this tie waist cocktail dress from Prettygarden just hits all the marks for us. It comes in multiple colors including apricot, black, and coral pink, and is made from lightweight, breathable material. It's also an Amazon best-seller with over 5,900 five-star reviews.
Guberry Velvet V Neck Wrap Dress
All eyes will be on you when you put on this sexy velvet wrap dress from Guberry. It was designed to be suitable for all body types and sizes range from S to XL.
Cosonsen Ruffle Mini Swing Dress
We love how much movement this dress has. It's pretty and features a fun flirty hem, a tie waist and a back zip closure. It comes in 17 colors and patterns, you'll have trouble deciding which one you'll want to get. As one reviewer said, it's the type of dress that will give you an instant confidence boost.
Berydress Classic 3/4 Sleeve Wrap Dress
This classic wrap dress is an Amazon best-seller with over 5,100 five-star reviews and shoppers just can't get enough. As one reviewer wrote, "This wrap dress is everything you want and more. The fit accentuates my curves while being professional enough for work. The fabric is thick, has stretch and it's super comfortable on. I love it and will definitely purchase in more colors." You have 24 colors to choose from and it comes in sizes S to XL.
Merokeety Lace Floral Cocktail Dress
Get ready for all the compliments you're bound to receive in this pretty lace cocktail dress from Merokeety. It's an Amazon shopper favorite with over 9,900 perfect reviews and many raved over how well it fits on various body types. As one shopper wrote, "I got SOOOOOO many compliments on this dress. Everyone was so shocked I had gotten it for so cheap off Amazon just two days prior. Also, the color was amazing! My boyfriend was obsessed with it and decided he needed to take me to a nice dinner soon so I can wear it again."
Mansy Batwing Wrap Knit Sweater Dress
This gorgeous sweater dress looks much more expensive than it is. It features batwing sleeves, a tie waist and a front and back v-neck. It's classy, comfy and perfect for a hot date night out.
Grace Karin Sleeveless Wrap A-line Dress
This classic A-line dress is a must-have for your wardrobe. It's an Amazon top-seller with over 12,800 five-star reviews, and it's easy to see why. It was designed to be flattering, you can wear this to so many different things throughout the year, and it's highly versatile so you can style it to fit your needs. Plus, that price is great for the quality you're going to get.
