New Girl's Lamorne Morris Reveals He Was Actually Allergic to Ferguson the Cat

Watch : "New Girl" Star Lamorne Morris Reflects on Hilarious Co-Stars

As Winnie the Bish would say, Lamorne was in a "hairy situation."

The hilarious New Girl re-watch podcast, Welcome to Our Show, from iHeartMedia and hosted by Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone, premiered in January. And in an exclusive interview with E! News, Hannah and Lamorne got real about the beloved sitcom and revealed a secret that we did not see coming.

As it turns out, Lamorne was allergic to Ferguson and apparently, it was so bad that he had to "start taking meds for it."

"It was beyond just taking meds I'll tell you that much," the actor shared. "There were a lot of things we had to go through in order for me to work with Ferguson."

The pair explained that when the producers wrote Ferguson into the storyline, they didn't know about Lamorne's allergies. But once he was written in, there was no turning back.

"Right out the gate, fans immediately loved Ferguson," Lamorne explained. "So it was like, I can't switch to a cat that I'm not allergic to. I think we tried in some episodes, like we played with the idea of other animals, [but] Ferguson is king."

That he is!