The Bachelor Alum Hannah Godwin’s Guide to Celebrating Valentine’s Day & Galentine’s Day

Whether you're single or coupled up, Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day are holidays worth celebrating. The Bachelor fan favorite Hannah Godwin told E! News, "My favorite part about celebrating Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day is getting to spend time with my favorite people! I try to make as much quality time as possible."

Even though she's engaged to fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Dylan Barbour, Hannah enjoys celebrating Galentine's Day too, because, why not celebrate both if you can? The Alabama native explained, "I love how much emphasis is being placed on Galentine's Day lately. Valentine's Day is also one of my favorites but I love that there's a holiday dedicated to celebrating friendship. It's so integral."

This year, Hannah partnered with Drop to give away a curated, ultimate girls trip to Miami for two best friends. The contest starts on February 4 and runs through February 26. Hannah will announce the winner live March 4 on Drop's Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Hannah dished on her partnership with Drop and shared some thoughtful gift suggestions. While you wait to find out if you won the contest, check out these tips from Hannah to make the most out of Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day.