Where Carrie and Samantha Stand After the And Just Like That... Finale

Warning: This contains spoilers for the And Just Like That... finale.
Is Carrie and Samantha's friendship on the road to recovery?
It looks that way. On Feb. 3, during the finale of And Just Like That..., Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) goes on a second date with math teacher Peter (Jon Tenney). At the end of their date, the pair share what Carrie would describe as a "not awful" kiss. But who does she decide to text about this encounter? None other than the one and only Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall in the original Sex and the City).
"I kissed a man," Carrie texts Samantha as she sits in her apartment.
"The first of many," Samantha replies. "How was it?"
"It wasn't Big," Carrie adds. "So, it was small," Samantha responds in her typical witty fashion.
Carrie then asks Samantha if she wants to talk, and Samantha half-heartedly promises that they will "soon."
And if that wasn't exciting enough, there's more.
At the end of the episode, Carrie heads to Paris to spread her late husband Big's (Chris Noth) ashes. While standing over the Seine River, she decides to once again reach out to Samantha.
She pulls out her phone, lets her know that she is in Paris, and asks if she would like to get a cocktail.
"How's tomorrow night?" Samantha asks. "FABULOUS," Carrie responds.
We can hear the Cosmopolitans clinking already!
Earlier this season, during the premiere, Samantha's absence was immediately addressed.
When Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston) asked where the "fourth musketeer" was, Carrie and the girls explained that she was now living in London.
But not only did Carrie reveal that she was across the pond, she also explained that the two were no longer on speaking terms—due to the fact Carrie had to fire her as a publicist.
"I told her that because of what the book business is now, it just didn't make sense," Carrie reflected in a conversation with Miranda, "for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said, 'Fine,' and then fired me as a friend."
We knew this pair couldn't stay mad at each other forever, because after all, they're each other's soulmates.
And Just Like That... is available to stream on HBO Max.