Tori Spelling Recalls Enlightening Moment Her Daughter Asked Her to Get Her "Boobs Redone"

Tori Spelling decided to get something to get off her chest following advice from one of her children.
In November, the 48-year-old mother of five wrote on Instagram that she had consulted with a plastic surgeon about removing her "expired and recalled" breast implants, which she got more than 20 years ago. In December, the Beverly Hills, 90210 and BH90210 alum said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live that she planned on getting them replaced with implants that are "a little bit bigger" on Feb. 27.
In a new exclusive interview with E! News, she said she made her decision to get the surgery after her daughter Stella, 13, expressed concern.
Tori shared, "I got them when I was really young. And I didn't know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn't know that you would have to do it again."
However, she decided to take action after speaking with Stella, saying, "It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she's like, 'Mom, I'm concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone.'"
In 2011, the FDA put out an advisory stating that "the longer a woman has silicone gel-filled breast implants, the more likely she is to experience local complications," such as scarring, rupture, wrinkling, asymmetry, scarring, pain and infection. The group also stated that as many as one in five primary augmentation patients "require device removal within 10 years of implantation."
Tori, who hasn't shared specifics on the types of implants she's using, told E! News that she has tended to simply "put it off" because she considers it an elective and cosmetic surgery.
The actress told E! News why her perspective on her implants is changing. "But I was like, you know, for health reasons, it's way safer at this point to do it," she said. "Because there's scar tissue buildup, it puts you out there for having long term things go wrong in your body."
She continued, "So when [Stella] said, 'Are you getting it done?' I was like, you know what, why am I not getting it done? Because my main goal, my kids are my everything. So this year coming up, scheduling that surgery, getting healthy - that is taking the forefront. Because it's OK to put yourself first. In the end, it is for them, anyway."
In 2016, the actress told Lena Dunham in an interview for Lenny Letter that then-7-year-old Stella's "world was just shattered" when she first learned her mom had undergone breast augmentation surgery.
"People are obsessed with me getting my breast implants removed because they're recalled and expired," Tori said at the time. "[Stella] said, 'Huh, your boobs aren't real?' I was like, 'Oh my God.' It was like Santa Claus. I didn't know what to do. I said, 'I'm so sorry you heard that. No, they're not. I have breast implants.' [Stella] said, 'I thought your boobs were real. I just didn't know. They look real.' I said, 'God bless you. They really don't. They're like the worst ever."
The actress said at the time that Stella was "very mothering" and would ask her whether she needs to get her implants replaced.
Tori, also a mom to daughter Hattie, 10; and sons Liam, 14, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, told E! News, "I want to be around for a long time, to be there for my kids and my grandkids. My great-grandkids. So I'm super excited about the surgery."