Tori Spelling Recalls Enlightening Moment Her Daughter Asked Her to Get Her "Boobs Redone"

Tori Spelling decided to get something to get off her chest following advice from one of her children.

In November, the 48-year-old mother of five wrote on Instagram that she had consulted with a plastic surgeon about removing her "expired and recalled" breast implants, which she got more than 20 years ago. In December, the Beverly Hills, 90210 and BH90210 alum said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live that she planned on getting them replaced with implants that are "a little bit bigger" on Feb. 27.

In a new exclusive interview with E! News, she said she made her decision to get the surgery after her daughter Stella, 13, expressed concern.

Tori shared, "I got them when I was really young. And I didn't know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn't know that you would have to do it again."

However, she decided to take action after speaking with Stella, saying, "It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she's like, 'Mom, I'm concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone.'"