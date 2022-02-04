Here’s What We’re Buying With $100 at Everlane

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In need of a little wardrobe refresh to start the month off right? We found some must-have pieces for your closet that won't break the bank. Everlane, a wonderful source for timeless clothing, shoes and accessories, has put a ton of items on sale. If you've got $100 to spend, you can find some really great items to add to your winter wardrobe and beyond.

For instance, if you're in the market for jeans, Everlane's shopper-loved Japanese Denim Cheeky Jeans that were designed to give you the "perfect rear" are on sale right now for $39. Even better, you can snag their cult-fave Perform Leggings for as low as $17. These come in a wide range of sizes and multiple colors, and shoppers say they're buttery soft and so comfortable. They also hold up really nicely.

Everlane can get pretty pricey, so $100 won't always get you much. But with all the amazing discounted items out right now, you can totally get an entire outfit for a really good price. We've rounded up some items we would buy with $100 at Everlane. Check those out below.