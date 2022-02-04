These Conversations With Friends Pics Have Us Missing Summer

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes Rare Comment on Joe Alwyn Relationship

We can smell the salty air by just looking at these photos.

Hulu released the first look at the television adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends on Friday, Feb. 4. In one photo, Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke pose on the shore of a Croatian beach, with clear waters and rocky mountains seen off in the distance. Another picture shows the cast staring straight at the camera, their skin exposed and tanned from their days at the beach.

Of course, the trip to Croatia is just a small part of the story, with the rest of the series set in Belfast, a noticeably darker backdrop for the moody drama about love and betrayal.

As it turns out, Northern Ireland is where the cast got to know each other as they filmed during the coronavirus pandemic. "The only people we could hang out with were each other," Alwyn told Vanity Fair. "We were lucky that we all got on really well."