The Real Housewives of Miami Star Dr. Nicole Martin’s Guide to Achieve Your 2022 Goals

While many of us are out of "New Year's resolutions" mode that doesn't mean that our 2022 goals shouldn't be top of mind. Sometimes, striving for those aspirations is easier said than done. If you're in a bit of a rut or if you just want some additional motivation, The Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin shared her insights with E! News.

The anesthesiologist said, "2021 was a whirlwind year, from a global pandemic to filming a reality TV show, a lot of things were put on 'pause' for what seemed like a really long time. The dust is finally settling, it's 2022, and it's time to start planning and thinking of the future. A new year brings a fresh start, an opportunity to reflect on what's important and the chance to make a plan for the next 12 months!"

The Peacock star elaborated, "As a full-time anesthesiologist, busy mom, and new cast member on the Real Housewives of Miami, time is tight, but if you stay organized, set specific, achievable goals you'll be surprised at how much you can accomplish!" Nicole advised, "Whatever your goals are it always helps to make a plan that uses the 'SMART' method. Set goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time bound."

Aside from imparting some words of wisdom, Nicole recommended some helpful products to help us all reach our 2022 goals.