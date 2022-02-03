Khloe Kardashian Does Not Hold Back While Addressing Those Harry Jowsey Dating Rumors

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Posts CRYPTIC Message About "Betrayal"

These dating rumors aren't too hot for Khloe Kardashian to handle!

On Thursday, Feb. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had no problem shutting down speculations that she's dating Harry Jowsey. When a Kardashian-Jenner fan account shared an Instagram post claiming that the two have been "DM-ing back and forth"—and that the Too Hot to Handle alum recently "picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house"—Khloe quickly put an end to the bogus rumors.

"I'm pretty sure it's not true but what do you guys think about this?" the caption of the post read, to which Khloe responded in the comments section, "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."

Many fans praised the Good American mogul for the speedy response in quashing gossip. "Love her shutting that down right away!! Khloe deserves an amazing man!!!" one user commented, while another wrote, "Klearing up with the Kardashians."

Harry has yet to publicly comment on the rumors, though he did share a photo of two flower bouquets sitting in the front seat of a car with the caption, "Recently."

Khloe was last romantically linked to Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True. The pair reconciled their romance in 2020 but called it quits last spring, months before reports surfaced that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.