Is Dakota Johnson Entering the Spider-Man Universe? All the Details on Madame Web

Could Dakota Johnson be adding a Spider-Man spin-off to her web of work?
Maaaaaaybe. E! News has learned she's in talks to play the main character in Madame Web. According to The Hollywood Reporter, S.J. Clarkson—who's worked on Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Life on Mars and other series—is set to direct the film, and Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who penned the screenplay for Marvel's Morbius, wrote the script.
Madame Web, otherwise known as Cassandra Webb, first appeared in issue 210 of Denny O'Neil and John Romita Jr.'s The Amazing Spider-Man. Though she is blind and has been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a "chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder," describes the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America website, "that is characterized by fluctuating weakness of the voluntary muscle groups," she's able to use her strong psychic abilities to help the likes of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman. (Plus her husband Jonathan Webb created a chair that connects to her life support systems and resembles a giant spider web—hence the name.)
Sony has released several films based on stories from the Marvel franchise. In addition to the Spider-Man movies (that have seen Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland all slip into the suit) and Morbius (starring Jared Leto), it's produced Venom (featuring Tom Hardy).
As for Johnson, she's continued to skyrocket into fame following her success in the Fifty Shades movies, landing a number of roles with recent ones including Nina in The Lost Daughter and Lucy in Am I OK?.
Could this be the part she gets caught up in next?