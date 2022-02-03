This Yellowstone Renewal News Will Make You Say "Yee-Haw"

Giddy on up to our renewed and canceled shows guide, which includes the fates of Yellowstone, The Righteous Gemstones and more.

By Alyssa Ray Feb 03, 2022 8:39 PMTags
TVKevin CostnerCelebrities
Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Yellowstone has lassoed another season on the Paramount Network.

On Thursday, Feb. 3, the network made the renewal news official, announcing that a fifth season was ordered with guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly being promoted to series regulars. Of course, Yellowstone fans haven't seen the last of the powerful Dutton family, played by Kevin Costner, Wes BentleyKelly Reilly and Luke Grimes.

While we're delighted that Yellowstone roped in more episodes, we aren't exactly shocked by this update. In season four alone, the premiere nabbed over 14 million viewers and the finale clocked in a million more than that. 

In fact, in a recent statement, Chris McCarthy, the President and CEO for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said that the show's "record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts." 

McCarthy went on to promise fans that "this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss." He also applauded Costner, noting that the actor "leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

And the Yellowstone franchise only continues to grow, as a prequel series, 1883, has launched on Paramount+ and another spin-off, 6666, is said to be in the works. Executive producer David C. Glasser addressed this expansion, stating alongside the renewal news, "The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences."

 

Paramount Network

Looking for a status update on your other favorite shows? Be sure to scroll through the gallery below.

Trending Stories

1

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer Set

2

Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Speak Out After His Suicide Attempt

3
Exclusive

How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Pam & Tommy Series

Disney+/Karen Neal
Renewed: Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

Disney+ has paged Dr. Doogie Kamealoha for a second season.

Courtesy of HBO
Renewed: Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Bridget Everett-led series will return for a second season, HBO confirmed in February.

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network
Renewed: Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Paramount Network herd your requests loud and clear. The network confirmed the drama series will return for a fifth season.

Justin Stephens / FOX
Renewed: Hell's Kitchen (FOX)

FOX is saying "Yes, Chef" to Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen. The series has been renewed for seasons 21 and 22.

Josh Stringer/Paramount+
Renewed: The Game (Paramount+)

The Game scores another season at Paramount+.

Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS
Renewed: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

Mayor of Kingstown has been re-elected, excuse us, renewed for a second season.

2022Paramount+ Inc
Renewed: SEAL Team (Paramount+)

SEAL Team will still be operating as the drama has been renewed for a sixth season on Paramount+.

HBO
Renewed: The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Praise him! The Righteous Gemstones will return for a third season on HBO.

Dennis Mong/SHOWTIME
Canceled: American Rust (Showtime)

American Rust has been canceled after one season at Showtime.

CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Renewed: Ghosts (CBS)

The spirits will continue to haunt Woodstone Manor, as CBS has renewed Ghosts for a second season.

Rafy/Peacock
Canceled: Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol (Peacock)

It seems Peacock couldn't crack this code, as Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol has been canceled after one season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Neighborhood has been renewed for a fifth season.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Bob still hearts Abishola, as the comedy has been renewed for a fourth season.

ABC
Canceled: Pooch Perfect (ABC)

ABC has let Pooch Perfect off its leash as the series will not get a second season.

MTV
Canceled: The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV)

MTV canceled The Hills reboot after two season on Jan. 18. 

CBS
Canceled: Bull (CBS)

On Jan. 18, Bull star Michael Weatherly confirmed that the legal drama would be coming to an end in 2022.

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers//NBC
Canceled: Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)

It's game over for Ellen's Game of Games. NBC has decided to cancel the unscripted series after four seasons.

Peacock
Renewed: One of Us Is Lying (Peacock)

Class is back in session, as Peacock has renewed One of Us Is Lying for a second season.

Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX
Canceled: Gentefied (Netflix)

After two seasons, Gentefied is closing its doors at Netflix.

Hulu
Renewed: The Great (Hulu)

Huzzah! The Great will have a third season, Hulu announced on Jan. 11.

ABC/Justin Stephens
Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

Station 19 will return for a season 6 at ABC.

AppleTV+
Renewed: The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show will stay on the air for a third season, Apple TV+ confirmed in January 2022.

ABC
Renewed: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a 19th season at ABC.

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix
Renewed: Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Emily's expat life in Paris will continue, as Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and fourth season.

Akiva Griffith/Amazon Studios
Canceled: I Know What You Did Last Summer (Prime Video)

Prime Video has canceled I Know What You Did Last Summer after one season.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer Set

2

Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Speak Out After His Suicide Attempt

3
Exclusive

How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Pam & Tommy Series

4

Nick Cannon Apologizes for “Pain” Caused After Announcing Baby No. 8

5

Michael Douglas' Kids Carys and Dylan Are All Grown Up In Sweet Photo