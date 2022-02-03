This Yellowstone Renewal News Will Make You Say "Yee-Haw"

Yellowstone has lassoed another season on the Paramount Network.
On Thursday, Feb. 3, the network made the renewal news official, announcing that a fifth season was ordered with guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly being promoted to series regulars. Of course, Yellowstone fans haven't seen the last of the powerful Dutton family, played by Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes.
While we're delighted that Yellowstone roped in more episodes, we aren't exactly shocked by this update. In season four alone, the premiere nabbed over 14 million viewers and the finale clocked in a million more than that.
In fact, in a recent statement, Chris McCarthy, the President and CEO for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said that the show's "record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts."
McCarthy went on to promise fans that "this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss." He also applauded Costner, noting that the actor "leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family."
And the Yellowstone franchise only continues to grow, as a prequel series, 1883, has launched on Paramount+ and another spin-off, 6666, is said to be in the works. Executive producer David C. Glasser addressed this expansion, stating alongside the renewal news, "The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences."
