See Inside the Cheaper by the Dozen House, Now a Gothic Mansion Selling for $15 Million

The house from Cheaper by the Dozen is now a gothic-style mansion that is being offered for sale by celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D...and it doesn't come cheap.
The three-story 1890s Victorian property, located in Los Angeles and featured in the hit 2003 Steve Martin comedy film, was put on the market last week for $15 million, according to real estate records obtained by E! News. Kat, who starred on the TLC show reality star LA Ink, bought the property in 2016 for $6.5 million. She purchased it from British screenwriter Lucy Dahl, daughter of Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory author Roald Dahl, and restored it to its original style, The Los Angeles Times reported.
The more than 12,500-square-foot mansion contains 11 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house is also located above a large garage. Jamie Sher of the Sher Group is the listing agent.
The home has been renovated many times over the past century and currently looks different than it did in the movie, seen onscreen as the giant home the Baker family moves into after Tom (Martin) accepts a new job offer as a coach. Over the past few years, the interior has been changed to suit Kat's personal tastes, with many gothic-style furnishings, and the exterior was painted a darker color compared to its white appearance in the comedy film.
The main house contains a grand salon as well as a formal living room, stained glass windows, and a hidden bar with hand carved walls hiding a secret door leading to a blood-red colored pool and spa, which Kat had renovated in 2020, city permits show. The star, who is moving to Indiana, also had solar panels installed that year.
"As some of you may have heard, we have officially put our beloved Queen Anne Victorian home on the market this week, as we make our way to Indiana to move into another Victorian house we are currently restoring," Kat wrote on Instagram last month. "But worry not! For those of you who have been curious about this house, it's history, and the 6 years it took me to fully restore this piece of art, I filmed an in depth documentary on it that's currently getting edited and will be released this year!"
She added, "Thank you for all your love and support! Casa Von D has brought many amazing people together and I can't wait to share the documentary with you soon!"
See photos of Kat Von D's Cheaper by the Dozen mansion for sale: