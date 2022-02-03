See Inside the Cheaper by the Dozen House, Now a Gothic Mansion Selling for $15 Million

The home has been renovated many times over the past century and currently looks different than it did in the movie, seen onscreen as the giant home the Baker family moves into after Tom (Martin) accepts a new job offer as a coach. Over the past few years, the interior has been changed to suit Kat's personal tastes, with many gothic-style furnishings, and the exterior was painted a darker color compared to its white appearance in the comedy film.

The main house contains a grand salon as well as a formal living room, stained glass windows, and a hidden bar with hand carved walls hiding a secret door leading to a blood-red colored pool and spa, which Kat had renovated in 2020, city permits show. The star, who is moving to Indiana, also had solar panels installed that year.

"As some of you may have heard, we have officially put our beloved Queen Anne Victorian home on the market this week, as we make our way to Indiana to move into another Victorian house we are currently restoring," Kat wrote on Instagram last month. "But worry not! For those of you who have been curious about this house, it's history, and the 6 years it took me to fully restore this piece of art, I filmed an in depth documentary on it that's currently getting edited and will be released this year!"

She added, "Thank you for all your love and support! Casa Von D has brought many amazing people together and I can't wait to share the documentary with you soon!"

See photos of Kat Von D's Cheaper by the Dozen mansion for sale: