This Dirty Tyler Cameron Interview Will Be the Best Thing You Watch All Day

Tyler Cameron and Loni Love are the perfect match—as dancing partners, that is!
Currently competing on Fox's new series The Real Dirty Dancing, the pair caught up outside of rehearsals on E! News' Daily Pop, which Loni was guest hosting alongside E!'s Justin Sylvester on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Justin, for his part, was left speechless after getting a glimpse at Tyler and Loni's first dance. Here's Tyler's summary: "She was moving them knees, she was shaking that butt. I just had to slide on in there and get on through, and the rest was her."
"It was something," he added. "It was hot. It was really hot."
Unfortunately for The Bachelorette alum, the first time he watched the dance was with his grandmother.
"My nana was right next to me," Tyler recalled. "She sees me sliding up on Loni's leg and grabbing on her hips. I'm looking at my nana like, 'Nana, are you okay with this?'"
It turns out she was! According to Tyler, "She was cracking up. She had so much fun watching it."
Loni, meanwhile, attributed their success on the show to her partner.
"Tyler is not only fine, he is also a gentleman," Loni said. "He taught me the dances. He knows the moves."
He was equally complimentary, and soon, Loni couldn't stop blushing. As Justin pointed out, "I have never seen Loni blush this much. I have known her for five years. I need to know what happened when the cameras went off. This is not Loni!"
"Justin, I'm going to tell you something," Tyler began. "Loni brought the best out of me. Loni made me the best dancer. The best person on that show."
Turning to his partner, he continued, "You made me so comfortable right away and from then on, it was just us having a blast. I can't thank you enough for all you did for me right away. It was honestly the most fun I've ever had."
The fun's not over, either.
"If you thought that dance was hot," Tyler teased, "just wait until you see me and Loni's dance next week. It is a whole, whole 'nother level. Me and Loni cross a lot of boundaries."
A still-shocked Justin then tried to get Tyler to divulge as many details about his Saturday Night Live stint, as he starred in the sketch that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson first kissed in.
"I was a little upset, man," Tyler responded. "I was trying to create my own sparks and I didn't even get a hug."
When asked if he was actually trying to shoot his shot, Tyler coyly replied, "I shoot my shot at a lot of things."
Justin's response? "Well apparently you bank the shot because Loni is over here blushing like a 16-year-old girl."
Watch it all play out in the above Daily Pop interview!
The Real Dirty Dancing airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Fox.