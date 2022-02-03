We’re Heading Back To Point Place: Your First Look at the That '90s Show Cast

It's time to relive the '90s. On Feb. 3, Netflix announced the full cast for their upcoming That '70s Show reboot, That '90s Show. Take a look at who's joining the show here!

By Jillian Fabiano Feb 03, 2022 8:24 PMTags
TVTopher GraceLaura PreponCelebritiesThat '70s Show
Watch: Is a Bonafide "That '70s Show" Reunion Coming?

Time to dig out your old Game Boy and Lip Smackers!

We're heading back to Point Place. That's right, the That '70s Show reboot, That '90s Show, is finally heading to Netflix. And while this reboot leaves us feeling ancient, Netflix released first look images of the cast on Feb. 3.

Original cast members returning for the 10-episode season include Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, along with newcomers Ashley Aufderheide and Callie Haverda.

That '90s Show takes place in Wisconsin in the year 1995. "Leia Forman (Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Smith). Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes," according to the series description. 

Are we excited about this reboot? As Hyde would say, "we don't answer stupid questions."

photos
That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

Scroll through to meet the cast of That '90s Show before it premieres on Netflix!

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Park Place wouldn't feel right without our favorite Wisconsin dad. Kurtwood Smith is returning as Red Forman for the new series.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty

What would we do without Kitty? Debra Jo Rupp returns as Kitty Forman, the mother—and now grandmother—that we all know and love.

Courtesy of Netflix
Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) is heading to Wisconsin to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty.

She is smart like her mom, snarky like her dad and is craving adventure but she doesn't know where to start. That is, until she meets her best friend next door to her grandparents' house in Point Place.

Courtesy of Netflix
Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

That '90s Show introduces Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. 

Courtesy of Netflix
Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Ozzie, played by Reyn Doi, is insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Courtesy of Netflix
Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate.

Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) is Gwen's polar opposite older brother. 

He takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend Nikki and Garth Brooks.

Courtesy of Netflix
Sam Morelos as Nikki

Nikki (Sam Moreolos) is Nate's girlfriend. She is focused, smart and driven, but also has a rebellious streak.

Courtesy of Netflix
Mace Coronel as Jay

Jay (Mace Coronel) is Nate's best friend. He tries to be charming and flirty but it doesn't always come out right. When he's not working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

Trending Stories

1

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer Set

2

Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Speak Out After His Suicide Attempt

3
Exclusive

How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Pam & Tommy Series

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer Set

2

Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Speak Out After His Suicide Attempt

3
Exclusive

How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Pam & Tommy Series

4

Nick Cannon Apologizes for “Pain” Caused After Announcing Baby No. 8

5

Michael Douglas' Kids Carys and Dylan Are All Grown Up In Sweet Photo