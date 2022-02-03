Score Style Points With These 16 Super Bowl Looks No Matter Who You're Rooting For

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Super Bowl is around the corner!

While most will be pledging their allegiance to the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams, we are rooting for whoever is making the hot wings and layered dip at the party. Oh, and we can't forget about our favorite quarter: the halftime show! Just kidding, but not really.

Regardless if you're a die-hard sports fan or someone who just enjoys the food and social aspects of the big game, you're going to need a spirited outfit for your Super Bowl watch party. For this reason, we rounded up tees, sweatshirts, dresses, accessories, jerseys and more outfit ideas that will help you score style points at your shindig.

Scroll below for our picks!