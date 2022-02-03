Score Style Points With These 16 Super Bowl Looks No Matter Who You're Rooting For

Whether you're cheering on the Bengals or Rams or just tuning in for the commercials, we found game-winning fits for your watch party.

By Emily Spain Feb 03, 2022 10:15 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleSuper BowlShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Super Bowl Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Super Bowl is around the corner!

While most will be pledging their allegiance to the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams, we are rooting for whoever is making the hot wings and layered dip at the party. Oh, and we can't forget about our favorite quarter: the halftime show! Just kidding, but not really.

Regardless if you're a die-hard sports fan or someone who just enjoys the food and social aspects of the big game, you're going to need a spirited outfit for your Super Bowl watch party. For this reason, we rounded up tees, sweatshirts, dresses, accessories, jerseys and more outfit ideas that will help you score style points at your shindig. 

Scroll below for our picks!

read
Super Bowl Beverages For Your Guests Who Don't Drink

What Color Are We Rooting For? T-Shirt by LostMetropolis

If your team didn't make it to the Super Bowl or this is the first game you've watched all season, we recommend this hilarious tee.

$25
Etsy

Los Angeles Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI Bound Name & Number T-Shirt - White

Rep your favorite Rams player as you jump up and down in your living room during the fourth quarter.

$42
Fanatics

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Does Not Hold Back on Harry Jowsey Dating Rumors

2

And Just Like That's Sara Ramirez Addresses Che Diaz Backlash

3

Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Speak Out After His Suicide Attempt

Tee Luv Novelty Sports T-Shirt

Go sports! This t-shirt is perfect if you're just there for the wings and layered dip.

$23
Amazon

Los Angeles Rams Gold Pisa Bracelet

Head over to BaubleBar to score the cutest NFL necklaces, earrings and bracelets for your Super Bowl fit. Even better, take 20% off the NFL collection with code: NFL20!

$30
$24
BaubleBar

Vintage Los Angeles Rams Shirt by TealightfullyVintage

Sports but make it fashion! We love the idea of wearing this colorful vintage shirt for the big game with some jeans and cute sneakers.

$30
$18
Etsy

Cincinnati Bengals Jersey

Prove you're a true fan with a Bengals jersey featuring your favorite player's number and name.

Shop @
Amazon

I Just Hope Both Teams Have Fun Sweatshirt by ninety5prints

That's all that matters at the end of the day! Show off your humor and support for both teams with this cozy sweatshirt.

$29
Etsy

SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Football Stud Earrings

Complete your outfit with these adorable football studs

$13
Target

French Connection Tiger Print Blouse in Rust

If jerseys aren't your style, rep this tiger print blouse to cheer on the Bengals.

$99
$59
ASOS

BELONGSCI Women's Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Mini Dress

Sports games aren't all about jerseys and merch, so why not wear this cute dress to show your support for the Rams.

$26-$40
Amazon

Romwe Women's V-Neck Floral Ruffle Embroidery Summer Boho Dress

Dress to impress with this adorable v-neck dress! It will tell everyone that you're betting on Cincinnati.

$27
$13
Amazon

Waterslide Nail Decals Set of 20 - Cincinnati Bengals Football Assorted by OtakuAmber

Make sure your nails are just as spirited as you are for the big game!

$4
Etsy

Vintage Los Angeles Rams Crewneck Sweatshirt by thedallasfamily

Not all sports merch is chic, but this vintage sweatshirt will help you look like a fashion-forward cheerleader at your Super Bowl gathering. Plus, you can wear it beyond football season.

$34
Etsy

I Don't Care Football Shirt

Let your shirt do the talking for you! It's the effort that counts.

$21
$11
Etsy

Hippy Cincinnati Bengals Crewneck by thedallasfamily

If your watch party is outdoors, we suggest taking this retro sweatshirt with you. The design is so fun!

$34
Etsy

Lee Union Coverall

Pair this denim jumpsuit with some football earrings for a look that will help you remain neutral yet stylish.

$138
Free People

Cincinnati Bengals Majestic Threads Super Bowl LVI Bound Short Sleeve Hoodie T-Shirt

Put on the hoodie when you want to focus on the game and block out the haters. 

$55
Fanatics

Don't forget to check out these deals on TVs, sound bars and mounts before the big game!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Does Not Hold Back on Harry Jowsey Dating Rumors

2

And Just Like That's Sara Ramirez Addresses Che Diaz Backlash

3

Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Speak Out After His Suicide Attempt

4

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer Set

5
Exclusive

How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Pam & Tommy Series