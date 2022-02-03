Vannessa Shocks Her Pals in This Unfiltered 1000-Lb. Best Friends Preview

Watch : Meghan & Vanessa Have a Girls' Night in!

Who doesn't love some NSFW girl talk?

In this exclusive preview of the Feb. 7 premiere of TLC's new series, 1000-Lb. Best Friends, Meghan Crumpler invites plus size pals Vannessa Cross, Tina Arnold and Ashley Sutton over for a girls' night. And while this night may be for the ladies, the topic of conversation is all about men!

"The four of us, we have a different perspective of the world than thinner people," Tina tells the 1000-Lb. Best Friends camera. "And it's nice to have people you can talk about those things with and not feel shamed for."

And this friend group isn't afraid to get honest about their respective dating lives. Well, at least, Vannessa is unapologetically upfront, as she tells the ladies, "I only drink for one reason: To go home with a man. I'm drinking so that when we in the bedroom and the lights are off, I can say, 'That's right.'"