You Won't Believe How Many Suitcases Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Packed for the 2022 Winter Olympics

By Allison Crist Feb 03, 2022
Watch: 2022 Winter Olympics: Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Talk Fashion & Celebs

One of the world's biggest fashion events is almost here—and no, we're not talking about New York Fashion Week.

Instead, we're counting down the days until figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir begin commentating at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, as the duo always dresses to impress. 

"Oh, we are pumped," Lipinski exclusively said during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Feb. 3. "We love an Olympic Games."

They also love to put on a show themselves! "We pack our whole closet, essentially," Lipinski revealed. 

The pair brought a whopping 21 suitcases to the PyeongChang Winter Games, but they've apparently scaled down this year.

"We did well this time," Weir teased. "17 suitcases between the two of us!"

"It's not as many as we've brought in the past, so I think we're maturing," he added. "Or we spend too much time together and I know exactly what's in her closet already."

As they've done in the past, Lipinski and Weir will once again be matching all of their outfits "in some form or fashion."

Their style always manages to grab the attention of several celebs. For Weir, the most memorable include Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa.

There's no forgetting Elton John, "somebody that I hold in high regard," either. 

"We were doing press tours around the same time," Weir recalled on Daily Pop. "We sort of got to know each other and he started calling me 'glamour puss.' He is somebody that is so famous that I would've never thought in a million years will he remember who I am."

When it comes to commentating, you can rest assured that they know their stuff. Lipinski won gold at the Nagano Olympic Winter Games in 1998 at just 15-years-old, and Weir is a three-time U.S. champion.

As Lipinski put it, "You give us a screen with figure skating on it, and we'll both be out of our seats. I will be grabbing his hand."

Looking to the upcoming Olympics, she predicted there will be "some high highs and some low lows."

"And we're gonna be calling it all," Lipinski added.

Hear more from Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, and watch them play a few rounds of "Verzuz," in the above Daily Pop interview!

NBCUniversal's exclusive coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games begins this week across the NBC family of networks. You can catch Tara and Johnny during live coverage of the figure skating competition on NBC beginning this Thursday night, February 3, and as a reminder, all Olympic coverage will stream live on Peacock

The 2022 Beijing Olympics begin this Thursday, Feb. 3 followed by the Opening Ceremony Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

