Are K-Pop Stars HyunA and DAWN Are Engaged? See the Ring Sparking Speculation

"We've always wondered what it would be like to be on stage together and what amazing music we could create together as a team," DAWN told the outlet in September 2021. "We just so happened to come up with a song we liked and decided to create an album based on that. Looking back now, we just wanted to produce something that we could remember."

And although their collaboration proved to be a hit, for them the art was, of course, much deeper than just the music.