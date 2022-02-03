Kylie Jenner’s First Makeup Collection of 2022 Is Here Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Give yourself, your best friends, or your significant other the gift of Kylie Cosmetics for Valentine's Day. Kylie Jenner just dropped her first makeup collection for 2022 and it's all about Valentine's Day with adorable packaging, beautiful pigments, and lightweight, long-lasting formulas. Of course, these are perfect for the holiday, but you might want to stock up on these to use all year long.

There are cream blushes, a highlighter, eye shadow palettes, and lip glosses that are just too cute with heart-shaped containers. There are even eyelashes to complete your glam. And, she didn't leave out the skincare, there are also some Kylie Skin Valentine's Day lip balms.

Whether you're shopping for yourself, your besties, or a significant other, this collection is worth "Keeping Up With." Let's check out the collection.