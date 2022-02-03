Watch Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Call Out Hoda Kotb For Avoiding Joel Schiffman Question

After J.Lo was asked about her renewed romance with Ben Affleck on the Today show, one of the hosts immediately found themselves in the spotlight with regard to their own love life.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Looks Back on First Romance With Ben Affleck

Let's just focus on J.Lo, shall we?

On NBC's Today show Feb. 3, co-host Hoda Kotb tried to keep the spotlight firmly on Jennifer Lopez while avoiding discussing her split from partner Joel Schiffman. The TV personality held up a recent People magazine cover, which features the singer prominently and also contains a blurb about Hoda's breakup.

"You look beautiful on People," Hoda told Lopez. "Let me just block out this corner."

Laughing, J.Lo snatched the magazine, saying, "Why you trying to block out the corner? You don't want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is Hoda?"

Chuckling herself, the host replied, "Touché. Touché," and high-fived the star.

Earlier during the interview, the Marry Me actress was asked about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

"I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately and that's what we've learned," she said of her boyfriend, who she previously split from in 2004 before reuniting last spring.

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

She added, "But we're very happy, if that's what you wondering about."

While the two have stepped out together several times in recent months, J.Lo has only recently started to open up about their headline-making romance.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Asked whether they had strategized on how they would handle the media frenzy this time, she told The New York Times, when asked whether they had strategized on how they would handle the media frenzy this time, "I would say we learned our lesson the first time...To hold it sacred."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"You have to do what feels good to you all the time," the mom of two continued. "But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time. There's a part of it that, yes, we're together. But there's a part of it that's not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago."

