The 2022 BAFTA Awards Nominations Are Finally Here

Award show season is in full swing.

By now, you know this year's Golden Globe winners and SAG Award nominees. (Not to mention, the nominations for the Oscars will be announced next week.) And now, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revealed the contenders for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards (otherwise known as the BAFTAs).

Dune—the science fiction film starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac (we needed more Zendaya screen time)—led the pack with 11 nominations, followed by the western drama The Power of the Dog (featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee) with eight. The coming-of-age story Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, racked up six nods and No Time to Die (starring Daniel Craig), Licorice Pizza (with Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman) and West Side Story (Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort's must-see) each received five.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday, March 13 to see which stars take home a trophy. Until then, scroll on for the full nominations list.