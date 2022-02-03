Rapper TDott Woo Dead at 22 After Being Shot Outside His Brooklyn Home

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The music industry is mourning the loss of a rising star.

Rapper Tdott Woo, née Tahjay Dobson, was fatally shot while outside his home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The New York Police Department told E! News they responded to calls for someone shot in the area and, upon arrival, police discovered a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head and the left knee. EMS responded and transported the victim to Brookedale Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. According to authorities, there are no arrests at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

While the NYPD told E! News the identity of the deceased is pending family notification, TDott's record label shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Instagram. "It's an honor to remain your friend until your last moments," Million Dollar Music's post read. "Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace. #LongLiveTdott."