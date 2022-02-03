Rapper TDott Woo Dead at 22 After Being Shot Outside His Brooklyn Home

The music industry is mourning the loss of a rising star.
Rapper Tdott Woo, née Tahjay Dobson, was fatally shot while outside his home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The New York Police Department told E! News they responded to calls for someone shot in the area and, upon arrival, police discovered a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head and the left knee. EMS responded and transported the victim to Brookedale Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. According to authorities, there are no arrests at this time but the investigation is ongoing.
While the NYPD told E! News the identity of the deceased is pending family notification, TDott's record label shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Instagram. "It's an honor to remain your friend until your last moments," Million Dollar Music's post read. "Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace. #LongLiveTdott."
"Just know his legacy will always live," the tribute continued, "from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH."
According to Complex, the label had just signed TDott as an "official artist" this week, announcing the news on Instagram Story.
As news of his death emerged, TDott's fans and friends also paid tribute to him online.
"Imma miss you forever baby boy," rapper Fivio Foreign wrote in a Feb. 2 Instagram post. "You was the prince of this city. Long Live Prince T Dot. I love you gang. Like forever watch over me like you always do."
Prior to his death, TDott appeared in videos alongside Fivio and the late Pop Smoke.