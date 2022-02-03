How to Curate a Designer Refrigerator on a Beer Budget

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Although we are in the dog days of winter, it's never too early to get a head start on spring cleaning.

After seeing countless immaculately organized refrigerators on TikTok and Instagram, we were influenced to begin our annual organizing frenzy with our fridge a.k.a. the true heart of the home. Thankfully, Amazon had everything we needed to turn our vision of a designer-looking fridge into a reality!

The result? Our refrigerator not only sparks major joy every time we open it, but now we have a better sense of what is in our inventory, which prevents overbuying and makes us think twice before we order Postmates. Another side effect of an organized fridge is that our produce stays fresh for longer periods of time now that it's stored in proper containers.

Whether you live alone or with a house full of people, we highly recommend giving your fridge a makeover because it makes such a difference. To get you started on your designer refrigerator journey, we rounded up our favorite budget-friendly and aesthetically-pleasing organizers below!