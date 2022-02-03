We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, many retailers have started to drop the prices on their V-Day offerings so it's the perfect time to get your shopping done. Since we love keeping you informed on all the best sales, we've rounded up some can't-miss deals that you'll definitely want to take advantage of.
For instance, those cute mini heart-shaped waffle makers you've been seeing everywhere? You can get a set of three at QVC for just $30. Best part is, they come packaged in gift boxes so they're ready for you to gift. Planning a night out? Nordstrom Rack's Valentine's Day Gift Shop is open for business, and all your date night must-haves are up to 86% off!
From Kate Spade Surprise to Coach Outlet, BaubleBar to 1-800-Flowers, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day deals to shop right now. Check those out below.
Dash Set of 3 Mini Heart Shaped Waffle Makers in Gift Boxes
At QVC, you can snag a trio of heart-shaped waffle makers for just $30 right now. These typically cost around $13 a piece, so you're getting a good deal. You can choose between two sets of colors and designs, and these come in gift boxes as well. So if you're still stuck on Valentine's day gift ideas, this is a set you may want to consider getting.
Kate Spade Surprise: Take Up to 75% Off Valentine’s Day Styles
Want to sport some cute Valentine's-themed accessories? Kate Spade Surprise has you covered. Right now, you can take up to 75% off all Valentine's Day styles including this super cute ready-to-gift Staci Heart Pop small wallet for just $59.
J.Crew Pre-Valentine’s Day Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Styles
Whether you're looking for a cute date outfit or in the mood to shop for yourself, J.Crew has an amazing sale going on where you can save up to an additional 50% off sale styles. That means you can score this striped silk-blend crewneck sweater, originally $128, for just $45 right now.
Nordstrom Rack Valentine’s Day Gift Shop: Save Up to 86% Off
Love's a big deal, so Nordstrom Rack wants to help you prepare for the big day with their Valentine's Day Gift Shop. You can find a wide variety of clothes, makeup, skincare and lingerie, and more for up to 86% off.
Coach Outlet: Take an Extra 15% Off Select Valentine’s Day Gifts
Coach Outlet has quite a few sales going on right now. You can take an extra 15% off select Valentine's Day gifts and wallets. They also recently reduced hundreds of new items, so there are some really great under $100 finds like this cute clutch crossbody with heart petal prints.
BaubleBar: Save 20% Off All Rings
Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to some glitz and glam. Right now, BaubleBar is having a sale where you can save 20% off all rings and ring sets. You can snag their top-selling Mini Maro 18K Gold Ring Set for just $62 today. All you have to do is enter the code STACKING20 at checkout.
Bellesa Boutique: Everything is 30% Off
Speaking of treating yourself, Bellesa Boutique is having a major Valentine's Day sale where everything is 30% off. And yes, that does include Demi Lovato's wand vibrator, which is both discreet and gender inclusive.
Lelo Valentine’s Day Sale: Save Up to 60% Off V-Day Essentials
Luxury pleasure brand, Lelo, is known for their sleek and innovative sex toys. If you want to have an extra spicy Valentine's Day this year, be sure to take advantage of their Valentine's Day sale. You can save up to 60% off all the V-Day essentials, including bundles which can save you a little more.
Homesick: Save Up to 20% Off Candles, Candy & Valentine Bundles
Homesick, the home fragrance and lifestyle brand, is currently holding a Valentine's Day sale where you can save up to 20% off a wide variety of candles. They even teamed up with Sugarfina to help you create the ultimate date night experience at home. The Sugar Lips bundle comes with two top-selling candles (Date Night and Love Letters) and a box of Sugar Lips. You even have the option to get the bundle gift wrapped.
ProFlowers: Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50
Looking for gifts that won't break the bank? Look no further than ProFlowers. They have an entire section dedicated to Valentines Day gifts under $50 and you can find a wide selection of bouquets, succulents and tasty treats.
Cheryl’s Cookies: Premier Valentine Cookie Boxes Start at $20
Here's a Valentine's Day sale the whole family can enjoy. For a limited time only, you can get a box of Cheryl's tasty Valentine's Day cookies for as low as $20. There are several boxes for you to choose from, and that includes some of their newer flavors.
Godiva: Save Up to 30% Off Select Valentine’s Day Gifts
You can't go wrong with a box of Godiva chocolates! Right now they're having a Valentine's Day sale where you can save up to 30% on chocolate gift boxes.
1-800-Flowers: Save Up to 40% Off
Surprise your Valentine this year with a beautiful bouquet of classic red roses. For a limited time only, 1-800-Flowers is offering up to 40% off flowers and gifts.
Still don't know what to get your Valentine this year? Check out these gift ideas from celeb brands.