Man Arrested After RHOC's Elizabeth Lyn Vargas "Held Captive" in Home

A Los Angeles man has been arrested following an "emergency situation" involving Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was rescued by police on Tuesday, Feb. 1, after being "held captive for a number of hours" inside her California home, according to her manager, David Weintraub. Vargas is now "doing fine," Weintraub told local news outlet KABC-TV, but "has been extremely traumatized by the events."

Per a Newport Beach Police Department press release obtained by E! News, officers intervened when they were called to a home near Balboa Pier for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police "observed an emergency situation that warranted the immediate evacuation of the victim from the residence," authorities said, without confirming the victim's identity.

"Once inside the residence, police officers encountered an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the life of the victim," the release read. "Officers took immediate action and placed the suspect into custody."