Proof Priyanka Chopra Is Living Her Best Life After Welcoming First Child With Nick Jonas

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Hinted She Was Expecting Months Ago!

Let there be light!

Almost two weeks after revealing she's a mom, Priyanka Chopra is getting back into the selfie-game.

The White Tiger actress, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 2, to share her first feed post since announcing the arrival of her first child with husband Nick Jonas.

Showcasing some seriously good lighting she found in the car, Priyanka wrote, "The light feels right."

She shared two photos of herself via her rearview mirror, proving life is just peachy for the new mom. In one snap, she sports glamorous black oversized shades, while in the other she goes fresh-faced.

Priyanka shared that she had welcomed her first child via surrogacy in an Instagram post on Jan. 21. The couple wrote at the time, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."