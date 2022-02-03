Here's What We're Buying With $100 at Target

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who else ends up spending too much money when they go to Target for just one thing? Because same. The story of our lives is going to Target with a plan to buy just toilet paper, and we end up walking out with multiple bags sans toilet paper. The retailer just has a way of telling us what we need in our lives!
If you haven't browsed Target's site in a hot minute, we suggest doing so because they have such an amazing selection right now, especially with Valentine's Day around the corner. From matching sets and date night-ready clothes to heart-shaped pillows and gifts under $20, you can secure everything you need for Cupid's big day and still have money left over for a nice dinner!
Below, we rounded up our favorite Target finds under $100 that will hopefully make your Hump Day a bit more exciting. Plus, you can order online and pick up your goods at a store near you!
Oversized Faux Fur Valentine's Day Heart Pillow - Threshold™
Get your home ready for Valentine's Day! This heart-shaped pillow will look so cute on a couch or accent chair.
Women's Long Sleeve Slim Fit Baby T-Shirt - Wild Fable™
We are in complete shock that this adorable set is only $30! Pair the long-sleeved top and flare bottoms with some platform boots and you'll look extra groovy.
Scalloped Bowl - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee
Fill this gorgeous bowl with fruits or moss balls to elevate any tablescape!
BYOMA Clarifying Face Serum
BYOMA just launched at Target and we are obsessed with the entire lineup of vegan, cruelty-free skincare products! We've been using this clarifying serum for a few weeks and our skin has never felt or looked better. It's packed with a unique tri-ceramide complex, blue tansy, PHA and zinc to balance and soothe skin while reducing oiliness and decongesting pores.
Faux Autograph Tree in Planter - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
Add some greenery to your house with this chic faux tree! If you have a black thumb, this plant by Hearth & Hand is for you.
Women's Valentine's Day Graphic Sweatshirt - Pink Checkered
Can you tell we live for matching sets?! This Valentine's Day-ready style is an immediate 'add to cart' for us.
Febreze Air Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener - Wood
We recently bought this air freshener and ran back to Target to get more because it smells incredible! Unlike other air fresheners, this one isn't nauseating. Instead, it smells like an expensive perfume!
Women's Jules Pull-On Puffer Boots - All in Motion™
Since we still have more winter to go according to Punxsutawney Phil, you might want to add these puffer boots to your collection.
Wire Storage Table Gray - Pillowfort™
This side table doubles as the perfect spot to store extra pillows, blankets or toys when they're not in use.
cocokind Barrier Ceramide Serum
If you have yet to try this serum, add it to your cart ASAP! Thanks to a nourishing ceramide blend, it works to support the skin's barrier and defend against external aggressors, which is especially important during the colder months. It's our magic in a bottle!
Outdoor Stoneware Tiered Footed Planter Black/Beige - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow
Although it's February, it's never too early to get your patio or backyard ready for spring! This tiered planter will help you display your plants or flowers in style.
Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Filter
Gift the coffee lover in your life this iced and hot coffee maker! The best part? They can brew the perfect cup of joe in under 4 minutes!
Women's Bishop Elbow Sleeve Tie-Back Dress - Who What Wear™
How cute is this tie-back dress?! It looks way more expensive than $40—what a steal!
Dash Mini Waffle Bowl Maker
Craft the perfect sundae or breakfast treat with the help of this waffle bowl maker! It would make a great V-Day gift, too.
Ready to shop some more? Check out 17 Amazon bestsellers E! shoppers couldn't get enough of in January!