90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Seems Conflicted After Mike's Sweet Proposal

Watch : Mike PROPOSES to Ximena With an Adorable Surprise

Are those happy or sad tears?

In this exclusive clip from the Feb. 6 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Mike Berk surprises his Colombian girlfriend Ximena with a speech in Spanish. After getting her family's attention with the help of an English-to-Spanish translator, Mike stands up and pours his heart out in Ximena's language.

"I'm thankful for having met you," he tells a smiling Ximena. "You are my other half. You complete me. I love your children as if they were mine."

As Ximena begins to fight back tears, Mike declares that he cares only about his lady love and her family. Poking fun at himself, Mike, who Ximena previously called "super gross," adds, "You keep me tidy."

Moved by Mike's declaration of love, Ximena plants a kiss on her boyfriend but doesn't realize that Mike has one last thing to share. A cake holding an engagement ring is presented to Ximena, and the icing asks, "Do you want to marry me?"